Kisumu All-Stars vs Ushuru headlines National Super League week 32

Kisumu All-Stars, Wazito, Ushuru and Nairobi Stima are all chasing promotion to the Kenyan Premier League next season

The National Super League (NSL) enters week 32 with 10 games scheduled to be played on across the weekend at different venues around the country.

Kisumu All-Stars will host Ushuru at Moi Stadium in a game that is expected to be the pick of the weekend's action.

All-Stars are on top of the NSL table and Ushuru are looking to recover from a 2-1 loss to FC Talanta last time around.

The Taxmen have 59 points while All-Stars lead with 64 points.

Second-placed Wazito will be at Thika Stadium to entertain Fortune Sacco, while Nairobi Stima will be at Hope Centre to play Nairobi City Stars.

Saturday Fixtures: Kisumu All Stars v Ushuru (Moi Stadium, 3 pm), St. Joseph’s Youth v Talanta (Afraha Stadium, 1 pm), Coast Stima v Bidco United (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm), Modern Coast v Eldoret Youth (Serani Sports Ground, 1 pm), Nairobi City Stars v Nairobi Stima (Hope Center, 3 pm)

Sunday Fixtures: Kibera Black Stars v Green Commandos (Hope Center, 2 pm), Police v Shabana (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Migori Youth v Thika United (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm), Kangemi All-Stars v Administration Police (Thika Stadium, 2 pm), Fortune Sacco v Wazito (Thika Stadium, 4:15 pm)