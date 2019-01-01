Kisumu All-Stars vs Mathare United will be an explosive KPL showdown - Omino

The Kisumu-based club will be up against the 2008 KPL champions who remain unbeaten so far as the league enters week six

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino has declared the team is ready for an explosive Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday.

Otenga have not won a single match this season and will be up against tough opposition when the unbeaten Slum Boys will visit them at Moi Stadium on October 19.

“We did not have a good outing against Posta in Machakos in our last match but I am sure we have taken full advantage of the two-week international break to rectify mistakes which have taken a toll on us,” Omino told the media during a training session at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday.

“Kisumu All-Stars are going to meet a side which has not lost in the season but we have prepared on moves to counter the way they play especially their habit of keeping the ball for a very long time.”

The former coach also admitted their fans are anxious about the poor season they have had so far and hopes the players will work to end the winless streak.

“So, it is going to be an explosive match and since our run has been poor the fans are asking for at least a first win," he added.

"The team has prepared well and is in good shape because the players know this is a battle of the mind and know nothing is impossible.”

Kisumu All-Stars have just one point so far, from a 0-0 draw against , while their biggest defeat came in the hands of on October 7 at Kenyatta Stadium.

They will then tackle another struggling side a week later as they conclude October's KPL fixtures.