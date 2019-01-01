Kisumu All-Stars vs Mathare United will be an explosive KPL showdown - Omino
Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino has declared the team is ready for an explosive Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Mathare United on Saturday.
Otenga have not won a single match this season and will be up against tough opposition when the unbeaten Slum Boys will visit them at Moi Stadium on October 19.
“We did not have a good outing against Posta Rangers in Machakos in our last match but I am sure we have taken full advantage of the two-week international break to rectify mistakes which have taken a toll on us,” Omino told the media during a training session at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday.
“Kisumu All-Stars are going to meet a side which has not lost in the season but we have prepared on moves to counter the way they play especially their habit of keeping the ball for a very long time.”
The former Western Stima coach also admitted their fans are anxious about the poor season they have had so far and hopes the players will work to end the winless streak.
“So, it is going to be an explosive match and since our run has been poor the fans are asking for at least a first win," he added.
"The team has prepared well and is in good shape because the players know this is a battle of the mind and know nothing is impossible.”
Kisumu All-Stars have just one point so far, from a 0-0 draw against KCB, while their biggest defeat came in the hands of Posta Rangers on October 7 at Kenyatta Stadium.
They will then tackle another struggling side Sony Sugar a week later as they conclude October's KPL fixtures.