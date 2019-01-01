Kisumu All-Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will return to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) action since their last match against Ulinzi Stars in November.
The reigning champions have been out of action since November 30 when they drew 0-0 against the Soldiers owing to the absence of their four key players who were with the Harambee Stars at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.
K’Ogalo will be hosted by promoted side Kisumu All-Stars in what will be their first-ever meeting in the top tier.
|Game
|Kisumu All-Stars vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, December 22
|Time
|15:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be live online.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kisumu All-Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Geoffrey Were, Anthony Obonyo.
|Defenders
|Calvin Wekesa, Seth Oyugi, Bobby Kwaka, Arthur Ochung, Charles Bruno, Walter Omondi, Jacob Ombija.
|Midfielders
|Otenda Willis, Martin Oduor, John Owira, Mark Kwasira, Maxwell Onyango, Steve Otieno, Martin Okumu.
|Forwards
|Kemboi Wesly, Michael Owino, Otieno Erick, Gershon Arabe.
Coach Henry Omino has a fully fit squad to face the reigning champions and hopes his side will emerge triumphant at home against a side that enjoys huge support in Kisumu.
Probable XI for Kisumu All-Stars: Wekesa, Oyugi, Kwaka, Ochung, Otenda, Oduor, Owira, Kemboi, Onyango, Owino, Arabe.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, and Samuel Onyango.
K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack could field goalkeeper David Mapigano, Lawrence Juma, captain Kenneth Muguna and Clifton Miheso against Kisumu All-Stars after their return from the regional tournament in Kampala.
Their absence saw the matches involving the Green Army postponed but returning fully fit should be an added advantage for Polack, who is looking to guide Gor Mahia back to the top of the table.
However, K'Ogalo will miss their key strikers in Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe who have been absent from training for two weeks.
Reports indicate Yikpe is closing in on a deal with Young Africans (Yanga SC) of Tanzania and his absence will give Polack a headache while selecting the team to face the hosts. Yikpe and Afriyie had already stamped their authority in Gor Mahia's starting XI.
The coach could be forced to bring back Nicholas Kipkirui from the cold in order to help them hunt for goals in Kisumu.
Former Western Stima defender Maurice Ojwang is also not expected to be part of the team as reports indicate he too has asked to leave the club following non-paid salaries.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, G. Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Onyango, Kipkirui.
Match Preview
This is the very first meeting in all competitions between Gor Mahia and Kisumu All-Stars and since the latter was promoted to the top flight after a successful journey in the National Super League (NSL) in the 2018/19 season.
Gor Mahia have been beaten only once in the ongoing season after going down 1-0 against Mathare United on November 6. K'Ogalo have played four fewer matches than the log leaders Tusker and are fourth on the table with three points fewer than the Brewers.
Second-placed and third-placed Western Stima and Kakamega Homeboyz have one more point than Gor Mahia and should the champions win on Sunday they will either go second or first depending on the number of goals they will score.
Kisumu All-Stars had picked some steam after struggling initially since the season started. Their wins against Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito FC on November 9 and 20 helped them move above Chemelil Sugar.
They are now sitting 16th with eight points from 13 matches and their defence needs to be on top to stop Gor Mahia. Kisumu All-Stars have conceded 20 goals whereas Gor Mahia have scored 20 goals.
Gor Mahia coach Polack is a concerned man with Yikpe and Afriyie missing training without stating reasons for doing so, but he insists he will have to prepare the team for future assignments with the players available.
“They [two players] are not in the squad to face Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.
“I don’t know what is happening to them, none of them has reached out to me or any member of the technical bench and I find that very disrespectful because they need to come to me and tell me what the problem is.
“Since the team went on strike I have not seen them and after resuming training, I have not seen them, so honestly I don’t know where they are and as professional my job is to work with the people I have around me and that is what I am doing as we prepare for the match on Sunday.”