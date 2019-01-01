Kisumu All-Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to catch up with the Brewers when they face the promoted side in Kisumu on Sunday

will return to Kenyan Premier League ( ) action since their last match against in November.

The reigning champions have been out of action since November 30 when they drew 0-0 against the Soldiers owing to the absence of their four key players who were with the Harambee Stars at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

K’Ogalo will be hosted by promoted side Kisumu All-Stars in what will be their first-ever meeting in the top tier.

Game Kisumu All-Stars vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, December 22 Time 15:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be live online.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kisumu All-Stars squad Goalkeepers Geoffrey Were, Anthony Obonyo.

Defenders Calvin Wekesa, Seth Oyugi, Bobby Kwaka, Arthur Ochung, Charles Bruno, Walter Omondi, Jacob Ombija. Midfielders Otenda Willis, Martin Oduor, John Owira, Mark Kwasira, Maxwell Onyango, Steve Otieno, Martin Okumu.

Forwards Kemboi Wesly, Michael Owino, Otieno Erick, Gershon Arabe.

Coach Henry Omino has a fully fit squad to face the reigning champions and hopes his side will emerge triumphant at home against a side that enjoys huge support in Kisumu.

Probable XI for Kisumu All-Stars: Wekesa, Oyugi, Kwaka, Ochung, Otenda, Oduor, Owira, Kemboi, Onyango, Owino, Arabe.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, and Samuel Onyango.

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack could field goalkeeper David Mapigano, Lawrence Juma, captain Kenneth Muguna and Clifton Miheso against Kisumu All-Stars after their return from the regional tournament in Kampala.

Their absence saw the matches involving the Green Army postponed but returning fully fit should be an added advantage for Polack, who is looking to guide Gor Mahia back to the top of the table.

However, K'Ogalo will miss their key strikers in Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe who have been absent from training for two weeks.

Reports indicate Yikpe is closing in on a deal with Young Africans (Yanga SC) of and his absence will give Polack a headache while selecting the team to face the hosts. Yikpe and Afriyie had already stamped their authority in Gor Mahia's starting XI.

The coach could be forced to bring back Nicholas Kipkirui from the cold in order to help them hunt for goals in Kisumu.

Former defender Maurice Ojwang is also not expected to be part of the team as reports indicate he too has asked to leave the club following non-paid salaries.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, G. Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Onyango, Kipkirui.