Kisumu All-Stars and Ushuru face uphill tasks as National Super League enters Week 30

Nairobi Stima will be keen to avoid another loss after Ushuru setback in Week 29

The National Super League enters Round 30 with 10 matches to be played at different venues on May 1.

Ushuru will be away at Thika Stadium to face Bidco United as they seek to continue chasing the promotion dream while Wazito will be down at the Coast to play Modern Coast .

Log leaders Kisumu All-Stars will be entertaining Eldoret Youth at Moi Stadium while Nairobi Stima will be hosted by FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo.

Kisumu All-Stars top the NSL table with 60 points, the same as Wazito, while Ushuru have 59 points. The three teams are fighting for the two automatic promotion slots to the Kenyan Premier League at the end of the season.

Nairobi Stima lost some ground at the top after they were beaten 3-1 by the Taxmen during the last Matchday action at Camp Toyoyo.

Fixtures: Bidco United vs Ushuru (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Kisumu All Stars vs Eldoret, Youth (Moi Stadium, 3 pm), St. Joseph’s Youth vs Administration Police (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm), Modern Coast Rangers vs Wazito (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm), Coast Stima vs Shabana (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm), Kangemi All-Stars vs Green Commandos (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am), Talanta vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Nairobi City Stars vs Thika United (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Police vs Kibera Black Stars (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Migori Youth vs Fortune Sacco (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm)