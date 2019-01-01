'Kisumu All-Stars struggling due to off-pitch issues' - Otieno

Otenga will welcome the Slum Boys at Moi Stadium in Kisumu having failed to pick up a single win since their top-flight promotion

Kisumu All-Stars' struggles this season can be attributed to off-pitch issues, winger Tyson Otieno has claimed.

Stars will host The Slum Boys on Saturday having failed to register a win since the season started. They only have one point from a draw against marking their struggle in their maiden appearance in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“[Kisumu] All-Stars are struggling due to off-pitch issues but not lack of quality. They are playing at home and are also looking for their first win of the season, this will give them extra motivation," Otieno told the club's website.

Otieno added their two-week preparations will hopefully enable the 2008 KPL champions to register a first away victory.

Mathare United remain unbeaten after five matches but only enjoying one win which came against on September 21.

“We have prepared adequately and we will focus on ourselves not what All-Stars are experiencing on and off the pitch,” the winger explained.

“We have played five matches and only won once which isn’t good enough. We need to go on a positive run by stringing up a couple of wins and hopefully we will do it starting on Saturday.”

The afternoon encounter is a first-ever meeting between the two sides.