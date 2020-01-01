Kisumu All-Stars set to appoint Mururi as new head coach

The former Kakamega Homeboyz coach takes over from Henry Omino who was sacked at the beginning of the year

Kenyan Premier League side Kisumu All-Stars are set to appoint Mike Mururi as their new head coach.

The position fell vacant after coach Henry Omino was shown the door at the beginning of 2020 following a series of unimpressive results with Arthur Apiyo taking over on an interim basis. All-Stars Team Manager Alfred Adu has confirmed the former Sugar coach was present during Thursday's training session conducted by Apiyo to finalize his move.

"[Mururi] has been with us today [Thursday], but he was just following up and completing his move, nothing much," Adu told Goal on Thursday.

"He will officially take over from Monday but the unveiling might be sooner. I do not have more details, but that is all I know for now."

Mururi has been coaching Division One side Soy United since the start of the 2019/20 season and club patron Edwin Chahilu states the team is grateful for the time spent with the tactician.

"The club and players are thankful for his stint," Chahilu is quoted by the club's official Facebook page.

"Mururi was a good friend to the Soy United family, we wish him well. It's a testimony that the boys have been working hard if Premier League clubs have taken notice of Mururi."

The former Harambee Stars forward has also coached Kakamega . His main task is to help the Kisumu based side survive relegation.

The team is currently 16th on the table with just eight points from 18 games.