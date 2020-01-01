Kisumu All-Stars sack coach Omino after heavy defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz

The struggling Kisumu-based side have fired the entire technical bench after the latest league defeat at Moi Stadium

Struggling Kisumu All-Stars have fired the entire technical bench led by coach Henry Omino.

Goal can exclusively reveal the veteran Omino and his entire coaching staff were shown the exit door moments after losing 4-0 to Kakamega in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday.

“It is true we have asked the technical bench led by Omino to step aside,” a source within the club, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“It is all about the results which have not been good and we feel the team needs a new technical bench to take them forward. We will make sure that we a new coach named before our next league match.”

The Kisumu-based side have struggled to grind out wins in the top tier and are currently languishing second from bottom in the 17-team log.

They have managed two wins from 15 matches and have accumulated eight points.