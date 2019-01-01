Kisumu All-Stars recover to beat Shabana and move top of the NSL

All-Stars are top of the table with 60 points, the same tally as Wazito who have an inferior goal difference

Kisumu All-Stars once again proved that they are a force in the National Super League (NSL) after beating Shabana FC 2-1 on Saturday.

The Kisii-based ‘Glamour Boys’ put on a brave fight in the first half, to the delight of the home fans. They were rewarded in the 24th minute when John Musyoka found the back of the net.

Stars had to wait until the 67th minute to get level, courtesy of Moses Okumu's goal. About 10 minutes later, Shadrack Omondi hurt the home team with the winning goal.

Nairobi City Stars claimed a 3-0 win against hosts Green Commandos in another NSL match played on Saturday. Ebrimmah Sanneh set the ball rolling for the visitors just 10 minutes after the break.

Hiram Magambi equalized for the Commandos after 65 minutes before Okumu Kevin struck the winner with 10 minutes to go.

All the results:

Ushuru 3-1 Nairobi Stima, Fortune Sacco 1-3 Kamgemi All-Stars, Green Commandos 1-2 Nairobi City Stars, Migori Youth 1-1 Police, Thika United 2-1 St. Joseph Youth, Kibera Black Stars 1-1 Modern Coast and Shabana 1-2 Kisumu All Stars.