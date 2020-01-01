Kisumu All-Stars pose greater danger than KPL title contenders - Mathare United's Kimani

The Slum Boys will welcome Otenga who looked resurgent in their previous two matches as they attempt to move away from the relegation zone

Kevin Kimani has warned of the danger struggling Kismu All-Stars can pose during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie on Saturday.

Mathare United will host Kisumu All-Stars at Kasarani and Kimani believes the visitors will desperately fight for points which will see them move away from the relegation zone.

Kisumu All-Stars are 16th and are just above bottom-placed Sugar on goal difference.

More teams

“Kisumu All-Stars are struggling and are in danger of suffering the chop and that makes them a more than tough opponent as they are extra motivated to get points and pull their way back to safety,” Kimani told the club's website.

“Playing a team that is in the relegation zone is tougher than playing a team aiming to win the title because teams which are about to go down are less cautious and go all out to get maximum points.”

The Kisumu-based club picked up a point from their last match against after forcing a 2-2 draw and almost forced another draw against only to concede a late goal which saw them go down 3-2 in the previous encounter.

Their spirited performance against the traditional and former KPL champions is what makes Kimani fear them even more.

“You can see with the last two matches against Ulinzi Stars and Tusker how they have performed,” added Kimani.

“It is going to be tough and we need to be at our best to win. We are at home and need to take full advantage of that fact and add to our [points] tally as we also have not been performing well lately.

“So, I urge my fellow teammates to take this game with the seriousness it deserves and take nothing for granted.”

The former AFC winger is Mathare United's top scorer with five goals and hopes to get his goal-scoring touch back soon.

“I feel that I can still offer more to the team in terms of goals and overall contribution. I want to score regularly and hopefully, I can do so [vs Kisumu All-Stars] and in subsequent matches,” he concluded.

Article continues below

Kimani was among the top scorers when the Slum Boys defeated Otenga 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Moi Stadium Kisumu.