Kisumu All-Stars players suffering in silence

The promoted side have not paid their players salaries and allowances since July

Kisumu All-Stars players are suffering in silence following delayed salaries and allowances.

The Kisumu side won promotion to the top tier after finishing second in the National Super League (NSL) with 80 points, one behind eventual champions Wazito FC.

Many fans expected the team to do better in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) but after just 13 games, the team is currently placed in the second last position with just eight points.

"How do they expect us to perform when they have not paid us our salaries from July?" a player who sought anonymity posed a question to Goal.

"They have been lying to us day in day out; no allowances, no nothing when we have families to feed. Some of us operate daily from our parents' homes, others stay with their friends after they were locked out of their houses, how can such a player deliver?

"We have no motivation at all, and it seems nobody is caring; every day the management comes up with a new story. We are tired of this and we feel out of place."

When reached for comment, head coach Henry Omino admitted something is amiss and it is tough working in such conditions.

"It is true, the situation is bad and it has affected the team on and off the pitch. We do not have even enough training facilities which make our job a bit tough, we have to work with what is available," the veteran tactician told Goal on Sunday.

, AFC , and Sugar are some of the other clubs who have not paid their players for months.