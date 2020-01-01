Kisumu All-Stars had nothing to lose against Tusker - Apiyo

The caretaker coach is aiming at helping the team shape up before a new tactician is appointed to replace the fired Henry Omino

Kisumu All-Stars interim coach Arthur Apiyo states his team had nothing to lose in the game against FC.

The Kisumu based side came into the match having won two, drawn as many and lost 11 of their previous 15 matches. It became worse on Wednesday as they went down 2-0 to their hosts.

"We had nothing to lose against an experienced Tusker side," the based coach told Goal on Thursday.

"All we wanted was to play an open game, press Tusker and try to create chances. It could have been worse if we had come with a defensive mind as we did in our last match [against Kakamega ]. This is a team made up of young boys, and with proper guidance they can go places, they just have to know how to play together."

The tactician has also come clear on his engagement with the club following the changes made in the technical department.

"I am here to help the team as the management looks for a new coach; they asked for my help for the two weeks I am around. Francis [Oduor] is around helping with the duties and I believe the team will rise," Apiyo concluded.

The next assignment for Kisumu All-Stars will be a home game against Posta this weekend.