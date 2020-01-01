Kisumu All-Stars fire coach Omino & appoint Opiyo on an interim capacity

The veteran tactician was appointed in June to steer Otenga in the top-tier but has been relieved of his duties due to poor results

Kisumu All-Stars have officially fired Henry Omino as their head coach following poor results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Omino was appointed to steer the Kisumu-based side in the KPL before the current season started but they have kept posting poor results since. Kisumu All-Stars lost 4-0 to Kakamega on Sunday and that will now be Omino's last match in charge of the KPL newbies.

Francis Oduor, who helped them earn their promotion to the top-tier at the end of the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) season, will remain as the club's assistant coach. Arthur Opiyo has been appointed to take charge of the team on an interim basis as head coach.

“Kisumu All-Stars Football Club have parted ways with its head coach [Henry] Omino, assistant coach Andrew Aroka and goalkeeper trainer Joseph Ongoro. German-based coach [Arthur] Opiyo takes the responsibility for the first team as interim head coach for a period of one month and will be deputized by [Francis] Oduor,” the club announced on their Facebook page.

“Our sincere thanks go to Omino and his colleagues for their unrelenting efforts to the club.”

Omino and Aroka were appointed in June and each signed a one-year contract with Kisumu All-Stars then.

Otenga are in the relegation zone after amassing a paltry eight points after two wins and the same number of draws. They have lost an incredible 11 matches, have scored just seven goals and conceded a total of 27 goals so far.

Opiyo will have a tough task leading Kisumu All-Stars against on January 8 in his first game in charge.