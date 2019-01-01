Kisumu All-Stars FC stun Wazito FC to record second consecutive KPL win

The Kisumu-based side struck in the second half to punish their opponents and have now recorded two victories, a draw and seven losses

Kisumu All-Stars have registered a second consecutive Kenyan Premier League ( ) win after beating Wazito FC 2-0 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Wednesday.

Goals from Gershom Arabe and Erick Otieno were enough to hand the hosts their win at the expense of a fancied Wazito side.

Geoffrey Were turned goalkeeper out to be an instant hero for his side in the fourth minute when he denied Wazito FC's Pistone Mutamba in a one-on-one situation. He also managed to parry away a close-range shot by Derrick Onyango two minutes later after denying Mutamba.

There were quick chances for the hosts in the 23rd and 24th minute as Dismas Amunga and Shadrack Omondi wasted opportunities after sending their shots just off target.

Arabe gave the KPL newbies their lead in the 48th minute when he successfully converted a spot-kick. Ouma scored the winning goal straight from a corner kick in the 83rd minute.

At Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, coach John Baraza led to another win after winning the match 1-0 against .

Baraza was appointed to take charge of the team after Divaldo Alves was released and a 2-1 win over Wazito in the previous match marked a dream start and the Wednesday win is just icing on the cake.

Sofapaka took a surprising lead in the 37th minute when they exquisitely executed a counter-attack with Brian Nyakan and Peter Lwassa being the chief orchestrators. Nyakan connected with Lwassa's low drive and managed to beat Job Ochieng in goal from close range.

In the 63rd minute, Sofapaka's goalkeeper Ismail Watenga denied Daniel Otieno and Harun Juma as Mathare United threatened with an increased number of attacks.

Finally, at Sudi Stadium, Posta earned a 2-0 win over .

Francis Nmabute and Marcelus Ingotsi struck the goals which saw the Mailmen earn their 17th point of the season.

Article continues below

Nzoia's Collins Wakhungu could have opened the score in the hour mark but his target flew juts over the bar. The squandered chance came just two minutes after Brian Wepo nearly put the Sugar Millers ahead from a free-kick just outside the box.

Nambute scored in the 75th minute before Ingotsi stretched the lead in the fourth minute of added time.