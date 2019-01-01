Kisumu All-Stars down Kariobangi Sharks to pick up maiden KPL win

The newcomers got their first victory in the top-flight as their opponents conceded an own goal which gave them maximum points at home

Kisumu All-Stars have secured their first Kenyan Premier League ( ) win after beating 1-0 at Moi Stadium on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks defender Amani Kyata conceded a late own goal which gave All-Stars a win in Kisumu in the 89th minute.

At Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, and drew 1-1, with Reagan Otieno and Timothy Otieno scoring for the Bankers and the Brewers, respectively.

The Bankers started the brightest, defending and attacking as a unit but were unable to keep Tusker at bay completely and conceded in injury time.

KCB were rewarded for their good start in the 14th minute when Otieno managed to beat the defenders before coolly slotting past Robert Mboya in the Tusker goal.

But a penalty in favour of Tusker denied KCB chance to go top of the KPL log. Otieno rose to take the penalty and beat Joseph Okoth in goal to ensure the match ended in a stalemate.

Posta won their first game in three attempts after downing Sugar 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Narok County Stadium.

It took the Mailmen just 10 minutes to open the scoring courtesy of defender Charles Odette while Francis Nambute doubled the advantage after half an hour.

In the 51st minute, the visitors conceded a penalty and Joseph Mbugi made no mistake to ensure Posta bagged maximum points.

The results mean the Sugar Millers are yet to pick a point this season as they have been defeated eight times and registered a draw once.