Kisumu All-Stars coach bullish ahead of KPL debut

The veteran tactician is confident All-Stars will shock the Soldiers in their KPL debut at Moi Stadium on Saturday

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino has warned against underrating his team ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) debut.

The Kisumu-based side was automatically promoted to the top tier after finishing second in the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) season.

All-Stars accumulated a total of 80 points to finish second behind eventual winners Wazito FC, who had one point more.

Omino is satisfied with the preparations made by his team in readiness for their debut season in the KPL.

“This is our first time in the top league, we have really prepared and I can confidently say we are ready,” the veteran tactician told Goal on Saturday.

“Playing our first match at home in front of our fans makes it even more interesting. We have had a perfect pre-season, played top-notch friendly games which have given us the competitive edge we need.”

Omino is confident the Soldiers will struggle to get a win against his charges at Moi Stadium.

“Ulinzi will not find it easy, I assure our fans. We want to mark our debut with a win against them [Ulinzi]. The morale is high and the signings we have made are good, it will be a big game for us,” Omino concluded.

Article continues below

This will be Omino's first competitive game since taking over from Francis Oduor, who was relegated to the assistant coach role.