Kisumu All-Stars 0-2 Ulinzi Stars: Ochieng brace hands Soldiers away win
Ulinzi Stars cruised to a 2-0 win over Kisumu All-Stars in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played on Saturday.
The Soldiers needed two second half goals courtesy of last season’s top scorer Enosh Ochieng to hand the newcomers their first defeat in the top-flight.
All-Stars are coming back into the league after finishing second in the National Super League last season to gain direct promotion.
Not this time.— Kisumu AllStars FC (@KisumuAllstars) August 31, 2019
Full Time'
Kisumu All Stars 0:2 Ulinzi (E.Ochieng 46', 53')#Otenga pic.twitter.com/Rbc6tWU0se
The first half was a balanced affair as both sides battled to break the deadlock. Bernard Ongoma should have given the Soldiers a deserved lead in the 12th minute after heading a cross from Daniel Waweru wide.
Ongoma had another chance, this time around from a free-kick but his effort went wide despite beating keeper Anthony Obonyo.
Oscar Wamalwa also had a good chance to put the Soldiers ahead but his weak effort was collected by the keeper.
It was in the second half when Ochieng’ fired two goals to finish off All-Stars and hand coach Benjamin Nyangweso a good start.
At Awendo Green Stadium, KCB floored Sony Sugar 2-0 with goals from new signings Stephen Waruru and Enock Agwanda.