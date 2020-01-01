Kisii Police launch manhunt for a player suspected of punching referee to death

The incident occurred during a local tournament and the unfortunate confrontation occurred due to a contested penalty call

Police in Kisii County has launched a manhunt for a player who allegedly assaulted a referee to death during a local tournament.

John Okwoyo was an assistant referee during a match which featured Ichuni Juniors and Aspire FC at Gesabakwa training ground.

According to Kisii County Football Federation (FKF) Secretary Evans Mageka, the player who punched the referee was not playing for any side but was irked by a 70th-minute decision that gave Aspire a penalty, which they equalised from.

More teams

The said player allegedly punched Okwoyo on the touchline for what he felt was a wrong call and the centre referee had to stop the game following the incident.

“The match was at 70th minute when the incident happened. The player who hit the referee features for Ichuni senior side which was taking part in the tournament but on that day he was cheering for Ichuni Junior,” Mageka said as was quoted by Nation Sport.

In a separate interview, an eyewitness Jacob Ongeri narrated the incident to Standard Sports, albeit describing a different turn of events.

“A player of Ichuni was injured and the fan-cum-player rushed to help out in evacuating him from the field,” Ongeri said. “But by the time he was reaching there, the emergency team had moved him out of the field.

“The referee told the young man to move quickly out of the playground but he entered into a verbal exchange with him.

“That was when the ref threw a flag to him and in retaliation, the intruder hit him with a clenched fist and threw him down unconscious.”

Okwoyo was pronounced dead on arrival after he was rushed to a local hospital.

According to Mageka, the FKF did not sanction the tournament but the competition mirrors what is going on in the country as many organisers have tournaments running despite a ban on social gathering and sport.

“He loved soccer so much and we just never thought this was going to happen. He loved what he did and it was his passion,” Frank Okwoyo, son to the deceased, told Nation Sports.

Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene confirmed the law and order authorities are hunting for the suspect.

“The suspect managed to run away after the incident but police are on the ground hunting for him,” Munene said.

“The body of the deceased was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital awaiting post-mortem.”