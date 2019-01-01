Kipkirui to fill the void left by Tuyisenge at Gor Mahia

The former Zoo Kericho player is ready to step in and guide K’Ogalo to another KPL trophy this season

attacker Nicholas Kipkirui believes he can fill the void left at the club following the departure of Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

Tuyisenge left K'Ogalo for Angolan club Petro Atletico last month after playing a starring role for the team in the past three seasons.

The former player admits it will be a challenge for him to do exactly what the Rwandan captain was doing, but still feels he is ready for the role.

“I think it is my time to fill the void left by Tuyisenge," Kipkirui told Goal.

"it is a role I want to play this season for Gor Mahia.

“It is not easy because [Tuyisenge] was experienced than me, but with hard work and commitment, I will emulate him.

"It takes some time to perfect in certain roles, but I am confident I have what it takes to succeed.”

Article continues below

Kipkirui believes it will be a challenging season for his team, but he remains adamant Gor Mahia will prevail at the end of the season.

“We all know it is going to be a very competitive season this time round, however, we play as a unit and prevail as a team. At the end of it all, we will still do better," he added.

Gor Mahia will open their 2019/20 league campaign against 11-time champions at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.