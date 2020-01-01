Kipkirui reveals plans to battle new Gor Mahia competitors Omalla and Numero

K’Ogalo brought forwards who are expected to bolster the striking department where the former Zoo FC star has served for the last three seasons

striker Nicholas Kipkirui has revealed how he is going to face off with the new attackers brought into the side.

The Kenyan champions signed Benson Omalla and Andrew Numero, who are expected to be Kipkirui’s direct competitors but the former Zoo star has stated how he has prepared to compete.

“My body has responded quite quickly and I think if I did not do home-based training I would not have caught up with the rest,” Kipkirui told Gor Mahia’s Youtube Channel.

“Competition at the striking department is very high now and so as an individual, you have to do more, work extra hard so that you can improve. One cannot afford to sleep especially given the new level of competition.

“I played better at Zoo and I came to Gor Mahia where I have continued to compete and that is why I have got chances and scored from them. That is the only way the fans would end up loving you.'

Kipkirui also opened up on how he launched his career and time with his first Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Zoo.

“I started at Matrix FC, a club in Belgut from Kericho County where I made my name in the Madaraka tournament we played then and that was at the time when I was a class 8 pupil,” revealed the forward.

“I joined Zoo while in Form One in 2012 and I am happy for the talent I have. Human beings are not equal as someone can be a good singer and another will be an athlete and that is just but life.

“Zoo also had fans who ended up loving me a lot and for the fans to like you, one must do exactly what he is required to do on the pitch.”

The Kenyan striker also spoke about his experience in both the Caf and in the Confederations Cup, and a goal he scored when Gor Mahia defeated SC 4-2 in 2019.

“Continental football has never been easy and many people did not believe I could feature in those games,” concluded Kipkirui.

“During the game against Zamalek, I scored a header and fans started calling me 'hit master'. The fans have been amazing and what I have come to fall in love with most is the music and the accompanying instruments whenever we have matches.

“It is always a great source of morale as players would remain encouraged.”

Gor Mahia started joint training sessions even though the club has parted ways with coach Steven Polack earlier on Friday.