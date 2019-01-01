Kipkirui: Gor Mahia striker sets KPL target

The K'Ogalo attacker aims to break the league goal record held by Boniface Ambani and Maurice Ojwang'

striker Nicholas Kipkirui is confident he can break the Kenyan Premier League ( ) goal record this season.



The current record of most goals in a season is jointly held by Maurice Ojwang' and Boniface Ambani, who both scored 26 goals.

Ojwang' reached the tally when he helped K'Ogalo to finish the 1976 season unbeaten, while Ambani scored the same number of goals for in 2006.



Kipkirui admits it will be a challenge for him to achieve the feat, but will give everything on the pitch to get close to the target.



“This is my season, I want the Golden Boot by the end of it,” Kipkirui told Goal on Wednesday.



“I have set a target of 30 goals for Gor Mahia in the league, it is a challenge for me to hit it but it is worth trying. If I will not score 30, then anything closer will work for me.”



Kipkirui has, however, put it clear the team comes first and collective success is always sweeter.



“I have my individual goals but the team comes ahead of anything, meaning we will work together to achieve great things,” Kipkirui continued.



Kipkirui scored 13 goals for in the 2018 season before being snapped by Gor Mahia last season, where he ended up with nine goals.