Kipkirui: Gor Mahia striker confident ahead of Caf Champions League game vs APR

The 24-year-old is confident the Kenyan champions will perform well in the upcoming FKF PL and continental assignment

forward Nicholas Kipkirui is confident the team will come back from Rwanda with a positive result against Armee Patriotique Rwandaise.

The Kenyan champions will be away in Kigali in the first leg of the preliminary round in the Caf to the Army, targeting a result that will put them in a prime position to advance to the next round.

The former Zoo FC man is confident his team will not disappoint.

"We are well prepared for the game and yes, we are away but we are going for nothing less than a win," Kipkirui told Goal on Monday.

"APR are a good team, and they are going to offer a stiff challenge. It is expected, but we are equally prepared and we are going to give our best. There are players with enough experience and quality to help us get a win."

The Kenyan champions will be against their former striker Jacques Tuyisenge who joined the team at the beginning of the season.

"Tuyisenge is a good striker, we all know what he is capable of doing," Kipkirui continued.

"But, remember we have defenders who can stop him as well; actually if we play together as a unit, then I am confident we will get the result we need. This is all about teamwork."

The 24-year-old has promised the fans his best, at the same time opining on the upcoming 2020/21 Football Federation Premier League season.

"As usual, if I get a chance I will strive to put the ball in the back of the net, but if I do not, I will work harder to create something for the opponents.

"The upcoming season will be tough because also remember we are adapting to the new tactics by the new coach [Roberto Oliveira Goncalves]. It might take us a few games to fully adapt but I am confident we will prevail."

Posta coach Sammy Omollo will be in the technical area when Gor Mahia play APR due to the controversy over Robertinho's coaching papers.