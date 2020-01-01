Kipkirui: Arrival of new Gor Mahia signings do not worry me

The forward has also promised the fans a good season while hoping there will be no injuries to affect the team

forward Nicholas Kipkirui has welcomed the new arrivals at the club stating they will just make the team better.

In the attacking department, K'Ogalo have recruited Malawi teenager Andrew Malisero, Tito Okello from Vipers SC, and Burundian Jules Ulimwengu who was playing for Rayon Sports. These players are direct competition to the former Zoo FC hitman but it does not worry him much.

"The more players we have in one department the better for the team," Kipkirui told Goal.

"The new attackers will make the team better and I welcome them in the team. When we have competition, it pushes everyone to give his best and it makes one better.

"So, I am not worried about their arrivals; it is a challenge for me to give my best and be considered in the first team."

K'Ogalo will start the 2020/21 campaign against FC, a team they defeated 5-2 in the reverse fixture during the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The 11-time champions have not been as active as Gor Mahia in the league and many believe they will fall in their opening game. But Kipkirui thinks otherwise.

"Every game is tough regardless of the opponent you are playing against," Kipkirui added.

"There is no easy team in the league and we are not going to underrate [Tusker] when we play them. As usual, every match is important to us and we will be aiming at collecting maximum points on the pitch. We usually prepare ourselves well before playing any game.

"Injuries have been a problem at times, but it is my hope that things will be different this time around. I pray that we will not have any, or maybe if they happen, then very minimal."

So what should Gor Mahia fans expect?

"We promise to make them happy in every match we play; we just want to win," Kipkurui stated.

"As usual, we urge the fans to turn up in large numbers and give us the support we need, and we will surely not disappoint."

Gor Mahia will also represent in the Caf after they were crowned by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in the abandoned season.