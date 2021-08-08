Kipchoge's Olympic heroics can inspire AFC Leopards to win the title - Aussems

The Belgian coach had a stronger campaign with the local heavyweights this season

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has claimed Eliud Kipchoge's Olympic Games heroics will help him motivate the players to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title next season.



Kipchoge won Kenya's fourth gold medal in the Tokyo games after a great run in the men's marathon contest and Aussems believes his players should be motivated by the world record holder's performance in Sapporo.

Real Asset

"I know you are an AFC Leopards fan, be sure that your incredible performance will be a real asset for me to motivate the players to, finally, bring back the titles to Ingwe next season! Congrats Champion," the coach tweeted on Sunday.

I know you are an AFC Leopards fan ... be sure that your incredible performance will be a real asset for me to motivate the players for , finally , bringing back the title's trophy to Ingwe next season ! Congrats Champion !! — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) August 8, 2021

Ingwe, who have been unable to win the league title in over two decades, also congratulated the 38-year-old runner for retaining the men's gold medal for Kenya.



"The GOAT! An ardent supporter of AFC Leopards SC, Eliud Kipchoge has successfully defended the men's Olympic marathon title," Ingwe stated on their social media pages.

THE GOAT!!! 🐑🐐



An ardent supporter of AFC Leopards SC, @EliudKipchoge has successfully defended men's Olympic marathon title 👏👏.



C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S, ELIUD 🥇🤝. pic.twitter.com/H8mYVWTmC5 — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) August 8, 2021

Aussems extended his stay with the Premier League side and affirmed his main target with the local club is to win trophies.

"Talking about next season is a clear indication that I am staying despite some offers that I have got in the last 48 hours. We have some guarantees for next season and I would like to help AFC Leopards to become the biggest club in Kenya again, as I did with Simba," the Belgian said in an earlier interview.

He also stated he has had crunch talks with the club's top hierarchy in order to come up with a solution to issues that have affected their title ambitions.

Article continues below

"Of course, we have some issues that the board has to meet. I had some meetings last week regarding some people who can come and help us. In three weeks, the league will be finished and the next season begins in September, which means we will not have much time," he continued.

"With the remaining games, I would like to try some players and in different positions to see their reactions. In only one game, you can see some good performances and have an idea for the future."

Ingwe have looked a stronger side compared to previous seasons and even reached the Shield Cup final where they lost to traditional rivals Gor Mahia in July.