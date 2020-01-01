Kiongera: Ex-Gor Mahia striker explains why he left Wazito FC

The former K’Ogalo forward states why he has left the promoted side, who have so far released 13 players plus their coach

Former striker Paul Kiongera has revealed why he left Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC.

Goal exclusively reported on Friday Wazito had parted ways with two more players – experienced midfielder Lloyd Wahome and Kiongera – just three days after they had fired 11.

A source, who did not want to be named confirmed the exit of the former K’Ogalo player by stating: “Wahome and Kiongera have left the club.

“Wahome is set to join a local club after his departure. For now, I have no information concerning the club Kiongera is planning to join.”

Kiongera has now come out to explain why he left the club he joined only last season and managed to score four goals before the season was halted in mid-March owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I take this opportunity to thank the management and teammates for the great time and the success we achieved together at Wazito,” Kiongera wrote on his social media pages.

“However, due to differences in opinion as regards my terms of engagement I'm to take a new challenge elsewhere.”

Wahome left after five seasons in March 2019 to join Wazito while Kiongera arrived in January and signed a short-term deal.

On Tuesday, Wazito released 11 players among them, long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

While the foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia, and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either.

After the sackings, Wazito boss Ricardo Badoer labelled the players as "f*cking hyenas”, who only played for the team to “eat my money.”

The rant has already been criticised by several football stakeholders in the country with Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula calling for the deportation of Badoer.

“Where is he from in the first place?” Shimanyula asked in an interview with Goal on Wednesday. “He should desist from belittling the Kenyan players. He should be deported as soon as possible.

“These are the kind of people who hate a country they are residing in and end up abusing Kenyans.

“How can he openly hate and the players? Even if he has got money that is his own money. Men have got money but they never brag about the same and abuse Kenyans.

“Let him be deported quickly. Let him take his money, the little money he brags of with, to his home country. He has done a grave mistake of calling Kenyans hyenas.”

The ongoing clean up at Wazito has also seen coach Stewart Hall part ways with the club.