Kinondoni Municipal Council overcome Kariobangi Sharks in friendly match

The Kenyan side has been defeated in their second friendly match in Tanzania

Kinondoni Municipal Council FC have defeated Kenyan Premier League ( ) side 2-1 in a friendly match played in Dar es Salaam, .

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute through Patrick Segre before Julius Masaba equalized for the Kenyan side two minutes later as the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

Vitalis Mayanga scored the winning goal for the Tanzanian top side as Kariobangi Sharks failed to pick a win after two friendly matches away from home.

William Muluya made changes in his team which played against Yanga SC and only retained Patrick Ngunyi in the starting line-up.

's 2018 Sportpesa winners drew 1-1 with Yanga SC in an earlier match during the Mwananchi Day's celebrations. The Muluya-led team have now had three high profile friendly matches as they prepare to open their new KPL campaign with a match against on August 30 at Kasarani Stadium.

They hosted and defeated English Premier League outfit 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.