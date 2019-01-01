King of London derbies: Aubameyang’s remarkable record
The Gunners’ skipper got a goal and an assist as Freddie Ljunberg’s side clawed back from a goal deficit to defeat West Ham United 3-1 on Monday night.
🙌🙌🙌#WHUARS pic.twitter.com/w8ESW2cAmC— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2019
Following their 2-2 draw at Norwich City and 2-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, it looked like Arsenal would struggle again when Angelo Ogbonna put the Hammer ahead in the 38th minute.
However, Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners back into reckoning with his equaliser on the hour mark, before Aubameyang assisted Nicolas Pepe their second goal.
The Gabon international put the game beyond the reach of Manuel Pellegrini’s side with his 69th minute effort.
AND AUBA MAKES IT THREE!!!!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2019
⚒ 1-3 🟡 (69)#WHUARS pic.twitter.com/a3NuwTAQ6H
With his performance at the London Stadium, the 30-year-old has now been involved in 12 goals in his last 11 English topflight London derbies (nine goals, three assists).
His consistency has stopped Arsenal’s tortuous campaign from sinking too low, as he has now boasts of 11 goals in 16 league games this term.
Remarkably, Auba has scored 43 goals in the tournament since making his bow in February 2018 – a joint-high along with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.
After Thursday’s Europa League Group F clash against Standard Liege, Ljunberg’s team welcomes Manchester City to Emirates Stadium on Sunday.