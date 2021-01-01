Kimanzi: Why Wazito FC cannot afford to underrate Bidco United in FKF clash

The former Harambee Stars tactician explains why he is wary of the promoted side, whom they face in a league match

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has admitted they are worried about the threat posed by Bidco United when the two sides clash in a FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

The Nairobi-based club will come up against the promoted side in one of the three matches lined up for Sunday across the country.

And ahead of the match, the former Harambee Stars coach suggested they will have to be at their best to snatch a win from their opponents.

More teams

“Since the league started every team is playing to win and I also have much respect for Bidco United because they have started the season positively since they earned promotion and even until now they are doing very well despite being a new team in the league,” Kimanzi told Wazito Online.

“So for us now is to make sure we stay focused and use all the positives we have now and also the strength that we have as Wazito to win the match, we don't have to underrate them.

“We respect Bidco United and if you look at the table they are doing very well, and I think as much as we have more points than them, they have proved a point and the most important thing for us is to make sure our strength is maintained so we can win the match.”

Kimanzi has also revealed his happiness at seeing his players respond positively in training, something he said had changed since he joined the side after replacing fired Fred Ambani.

Article continues below

“We have been taking it a game at a time and the mood when I took over there was some laziness in some of the players but that has greatly changed, even our mood is now very positive going into every match and my players are working hard, they always try to push themselves which is very important,” Kimanzi continued.

“It has been a very positive week with the team, at least now I have a team that can work together and they understand each other well, they know what they want and we have always had a positive mood and I think if we play well, believe ourselves, use the chances we will create and also be lucky enough, then we can win the match.”

Wazito are placed fifth on the 18-team table with 11 points from seven matches while Bidco United are 10th after accumulating eight points from eight outings.