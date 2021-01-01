Kimanzi: Western Stima can surprise Wazito FC with their style of play

The former Harambee Stars tactician is cautious ahead of their league duel against the Powermen at Kisumu Stadium on Saturday

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has sent a cautious message to his players not to underrate Western Stima when the two sides clash in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

The Kisumu-based Powermen will welcome the Nairobi-based outfit lying second from the bottom of the 18-team table and despite their position, the former Harambee Stars tactician has warned there is no weaker team in the competition.

“There is no weaker team in the competition because I think Western Stima is a very good group, they have a lot of talented players in that team, so they are also ready to face us,” Kimanzi told the club’s online TV.

“They [Western Stima] have been preparing well, the only difference is that they have fewer points than us and that does not make them a weaker team, they also look very organised and so we expect a very tough match, they can surprise us with their match approach so we will try our best but there is no weaker team in the competition.”

On whether he will make changes to his squad, Kimanzi explained: “Changes are sometimes driven by the opponent [that you face] but sometimes if you look at the opponent we are playing against tomorrow [Saturday], we can also adapt a lot with the group that we have.

“Sometimes it is not only about changing the squad because you want to change but because you want to try and cope with the strategies and formation your opponent believes is the best.”

On whether he has returning players from the treatment table, Kimanzi said: “It is the same group as from the last match but I think now Ellie [Asieche] is back, but he might have to wait a little longer for the selection but the good thing is he is back and fit to play.

“We don’t want to put a lot of pressure on him to return but what I know he is ready for selection and we will use him soon.”

Wazito defender Johnston Omurwa also assured their fans that they are ready to get another win in the league against Western Stima.

“We know they are also looking for a win but I can promise our fans we have prepared well to get maximum points, we are ready for the task and our target is to win our matches.”

In their previous two meetings, the first round ended in a 0-0 draw before Wazito won the second round tie 2-1.