Kimanzi: Wazito FC will be happy with a 1-0 win against AFC Leopards

The former Harambee Stars tactician is keen to edge out Ingwe when they face off in the league on Saturday

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has admitted they will be happy to beat AFC by a slim margin when the two sides clash in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

The former Harambee Stars coach has said he does not care if they pick a slim 1-0 win against their opponents insisting what matters in such a match is to get maximum points.

"Our focus is to get three points, that is the reason we go into any match, we want to win even if it is 1-0 but also keep a clean sheet, we are winning matches but not keeping clean sheets and that is why we want to make sure we are solid at the back,” Kimanzi told reporters ahead of the match.

"Defensively we need to play as a unit, if we score one goal, then we can defend and win even if it is 2-0 that is fine with me.”

“We also need to make sure we defend our lead, when we take the lead we need to defend it, and that is what I have told my players.

On facing AFC Leopards, Kimanzi said: “Both teams are under pressure because they want to win the game, so it will be a very difficult fixture.”

On what to expect from the fixture, Kimanzi said: “Both teams have new players and they also have a new bench same as Wazito so the most important thing is to make sure we continue from where we left from our last game against Nairobi City Stars [win 2-1] and see if we can win, we need to show our character, remain focused and do our job.”

On whether he has injury concerns heading to the match, Kimanzi explained: “We started training after our first win in the new year and the game gave us a morale booster because remember we had ended the year with defeat so it was good we put up a spirited fight to start the season with a win.

“The win was good, it has given us the push to attempt for another win, and I am happy the team is focused, we don’t have any injuries so far and in fact, we have received more depth because other players, who were out injured are coming back, which is good for us.”

The match will kick-off at 1300hrs at Utalii grounds.