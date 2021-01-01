Kimanzi: Wazito FC must play with zeal to contain Kakamega Homeboyz

The former Harambee Stars tactician calls on his players to stay focused and play to their style if they are to win on Friday

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has confessed they will have to play with a lot of zeal if they are to get a win against Kakamega Homeboyz in an FKF Premier League match on Friday.

The two sides will face off at Kasarani Stadium with Wazito currently enjoying a winning run of four matches, while the Kakamega-based outfit returned to winning ways last weekend after beating promoted side Bidco United 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

However, Homeboyz have enjoyed a good record against the Nairobi-based side as they have won three of their last five meetings, with the remaining two ending in draws.

It is the reason coach Kimanzi has remained cautious heading into the fixture insisting, they will have to focus on their style of play and be aware of the threat posed by their opponents.

“The most important thing is to focus on our preparations because you know the possibilities we have against Kakamega Homeboyz and the threats they always pose against us is very important we focus on our game,” Kimanzi told Wazito Online.

“We have checked the way they [Homeboyz] operate, we are ready and we are aware of the threats they pose but also the most important part is to focus on the possibilities that we have, because believe in the squad comes with good preparations so when the players have prepared well, then the trust will always be there.

“If you have not prepared enough then there is always that drop of confidence and so I like the fact the confidence seems to be there and we have that zeal to always play and win our matches, and always there is always the spirit to fight and do things differently.

“We also play more comfortably nowadays, we want to enjoy the game and play according to instructions and this shows you the team is enjoying what they usually do in training sessions.”

In a recent interview, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula warned Wazito to expect a tough game, insisting their focus is to win the next three matches after downing Bidco United.

“I told you earlier that our season is going to kick-off against Bidco United and we have exactly managed to beat them,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“What my players needed was to get a win and having beaten Bidco United, we can now start looking forward to our next matches, we don’t care who is lined up to play against us next, all I know we are back and ready to do what we usually do, win our matches.

“I know [Wazito] are enjoying a good run but we don’t care about that. We will stop their good run, we will extinguish them, all we need are the three points, we want to get out of the position we are in, it is not our position and we must make sure we win our matches.”

Wazito are third on the 18-team table with 17 points from nine matches while Homeboyz are in the 12th position with eight points from eight outings.