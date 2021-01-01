Kimanzi: Wazito FC is my new job and will protect it vs Mathare United

The former Harambee Stars tactician says he does not have pressure facing his former employer in a league match

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has explained he will not be under any pressure when he comes up against his former side Mathare United in an FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.

The former Harambee Stars tactician has handled several clubs in the Kenyan top-flight, Mathare United being one of them, and ahead of their re-union, he has stated he does not feel any pressure coming up against them, and his main task is to protect the new job he has at Wazito.

“I don’t think I have any pressure [facing Mathare United], because now I am in a different team, I have a job with a different team and I have targets with the new team, I only have a different pressure to ensure Wazito get maximum points from the game,” Kimanzi told Wazito online.

On how prepared they are to face the Slum Boys, Kimanzi said: “We have enjoyed good training sessions this week at least even the new players have trained with us and have understood what we want from them and how we want them to play,

“We also got some good break in between which allowed us to give the players some time off and those who had injuries we gave them time to get further treatment during the break and everything looks good.

“What I feel, the team is looking sharp up to now, because we have done something already by keeping balance with the team, keeping the team in the shape they were in before and balancing the rest, we have done that perfectly well.”

On whether they have injury concerns ahead of the fixture, Kimanzi explained: “We had a few players who picked injuries during our last game before the small break, but most of them have come back, it is important to have all our players fit and I am happy we are ready for the task.”

Article continues below

Wazito and Mathare United have met three times in the history of the league with the former winning one game and the other two ending in draws.

During the first-ever meeting in the 2018 season, Wazito beat Mathare United 1-0 with the second round fixture ending in a 3-3 draw.

In the 2019 season, they settled for a 2-2 draw in the first meeting but they could not face off in the other fixture as the league was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.