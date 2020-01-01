'Kimanzi was not keen to work with me at Wazito FC' - Ottamax

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach was appointed to replace Fred Ambani at the FKF-PL side

legend Matthews Ottamax has revealed new Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi was not keen on working with him.

Goal reported a couple of days ago that the former Harambee Stars coach will serve as the new goalkeepers' coach at the club which was to be coached by Nicholas Muyoti who was the management's choice. The tactician, however, turned down the offer and everything started once again.

However, it was Samuel Koko, who had initially played for Zoo FC and Nairobi Stima, who was given the job.

"I was ready to join my new team and we had agreed on everything including the contract; actually I had signed," Ottamax told Goal on Thursday.

"Wazito Director [Stephen Otieno Ochiel] called me last week telling me things have changed and whether I had a problem working with Kimanzi. I told him we are on good terms.

"But later on [on Monday] the CEO [Dennis Gicheru] told me Kimanzi was not comfortable working with me, but since I had signed the contract, I will be deployed elsewhere."

The former AFC and goalkeeper went on to state how he felt after Kimanzi snub, but went on to state he is ready to work in another capacity.

"Of course I was psychologically prepared for my new role at the club and to be honest I felt bad," Ottamax continued.

"My chance will come, but right now I am waiting to see where I will be fixed at the club. Definitely, I am going to give everything to see the club do well in the forthcoming season."

On Thursday, Wazito FC unveiled Francis Kimanzi as their new coach ahead of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign.

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach takes over from Ambani who was fired alongside his technical bench that included assistant coach Salim Babu and goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno.

At his new team, the 44-year-old will be assisted by John Kamau who is also an experienced coach.

"I am grateful and honoured to be here ... discussing the future of Wazito Football Club together with my able technical bench," Kimanzi said during his unveiling.

"It was not an easy decision, it was a tough one because of the culture of the club [which is] what I need as an individual.

"I am very happy to have pulled together a good technical bench to help in achieving the objectives of Wazito FC. We will do it for sure; we have a mission and we must achieve it."