Tusker should be more worried than Wazito FC ahead of clash – Kimanzi

The former Harambee Stars tactician believes they have nothing to fear when they come up against the table-toppers

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has stated they don’t fear Tusker FC whom they face in the FKF Premier League on Friday.

The two sides will face off at Kasarani Stadium with the Brewers on top of the 18-team league table with 23 points from 10 matches while Wazito are third on 20 points from 10 outings.

Despite the run which has seen Tusker win four straight matches, Kimanzi has said the Brewers should instead be worried about the threat posed by his side heading into the fixture.

“It is not easy to be worried against an opponent we prefer they should be more worried than us because we have our own way of working,” Kimanzi told Wazito online.

“We have a unique way of working and the way we prepare we believe by the time we arrive at a match venue, we are ready to face our opponent and if you want to be another force in the competition, you cannot be selective in the quality of the opponent you meet, you have meet and compete with everyone in the league.

“It is an away match but we will be hosted in a very familiar venue, we are confident we can give our best, and I think I am seeing a situation where we are motivated and to pull a positive result is not a surprise.”

On the team’s good run in over the last few weeks, which saw them win five straight matches, Kimanzi said: “First I must appreciate everyone around the team because for one month that means a lot of input from everyone and it not only about the results but everyone has worked very hard to make sure at least we get motivated and stay focused and continued with the good results.

“Of course January and February are two different months because we also meet different opponents but at least we have a plan and we have a plan for every match and I think if we have consistency in what we believe in.

Article continues below

“Every day for us we believe we are learning and growing and getting stronger and better and more important is the players are fit getting healthier and the level of confidence is really amazing and that is more important and I think February can also be another good month for us.”

During the run of five matches, Wazito beat Nairobi City Stars 2-1, AFC Leopards 1-0, Bidco United 2-1, Nzoia Sugar 2-1 and Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0.

Last season, Tusker beat Wazito by a solitary goal in the first round meeting before the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the second round battle.