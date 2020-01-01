Kimanzi summons HIFK Fotboll’s Origi to Harambee Stars squad after five-year absence

The former Tusker and Mathare United goalkeeper is among the players called up for a friendly meeting against Chipolopolo

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has named a provisional squad to face Zambia in an international friendly in October.

Arnold Origi of HIFK Fotboll in Finland has been recalled to the team’s fold after a five-year absence. Origi, Ian Otieno of Zesco United and ’ Timothy Otieno are the goalkeepers called up for the October 10 encounter against Chipolopolo.

Clarke Oduor of Championship side Barnsley and Masoud Juma of JS Kabylie have also been included in the 34-man squad that is likely to be maintained for the Comoros African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header.

However, might end up engaging Zambia and Comoros without key internationals whose travel may be hindered by the coronavirus restrictions.

“Influential forward Michael Olunga, captain Victor Wanyama, and midfielder Johanna Omollo, in the meantime, may miss out on the final squad owing to the strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by the countries from which they ply their trade,” FKF said.

“FKF is, however, actively engaging their clubs with a view of having the players available for the friendly.”

The players have, however, been listed in the provisional squad.

Full Squad;

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya), David Owino ( , Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC , Kenya), Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, ), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserve Team: Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Stephen Otieno ( , Kenya), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker, Kenya), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya).