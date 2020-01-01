Kimanzi starts his reign at Wazito FC with goalless draw against FC Talanta

The former Kenya coach started his reign with a goalless draw against National Super League (NSL) side FC Talanta at Cambridge Grounds

Football Federation Premier League side Wazito FC came into the match as favourites owing to their quality.

However, they failed to beat their organized opponents FC Talanta despite creating several goalscoring chances.

The Nairobi based side looked composed on the ball, stringing passes from the back, but could not beat their opponents who were organized.

Fredrick Odhiambo was preferred in between the sticks with Johnstone Omurwa, who was with the national team for the (Afcon) double-header against Comoros, making a return to the team.

Musa Masika, Kevin Kimani, and Joe Waithira were part of the creative Wazito front line, but in the end, the spoils were shared.

It was the third pre-season game for the team after a 2-1 loss to Zoo FC and a 5-1 win against Narok combined respectively.

Kimanzi was appointed as Wazito FC coach, taking over from Fred Ambani who was fired alongside Babu Salim who was serving as his assistant.

"I am grateful and honoured to be here ... discussing the future of Wazito Football Club together with my able technical bench," Kimanzi said during his unveiling on Thursday morning.

"It was not an easy decision, it was a tough one because of the culture of the club [which is] what I need as an individual.

"I am very happy to have pulled together a good technical bench to help in achieving the objectives of Wazito FC. We will do it for sure; we have a mission and we must achieve it."

After his appointment, Kimanzi will start his Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign with a clash against on November 29 before playing away against on December 5.

Wazito will then take on on December 9, tackling on December 13, and then wind up their opening five fixtures with a clash against on December 26.

The team is aiming at performing better this season after struggling to a 13th place finish in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

Wazito XI vs Talanta: Fredrick Odhiambo, Kevin Okumu, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Maurice Ojwang', Johnstone Omurwa, Brian Musa, Fidel Origa, Musa Masika, Joe Waithira, Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino