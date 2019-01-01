Kimanzi should not field debutants for Harambee Stars against Uganda - Onyango

The former Gor Mahia keeper says there is much at stake in the tie and the coach should not gamble in his team selection

Francis Kimanzi should field a strong side for against on Sunday, former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Jerry Onyango has stated.

Onyango says it is not time for the new head coach to test how the new players will fare against the Cranes in an international friendly set to be staged at Kasarani Stadium.

Kimanzi, in his recent press conferences, has clearly stated it is time to see how the new players can perform on an international level but Onyango has his objections.

“Yes, it is a friendly match but there something at stake as there would be some bragging rights for playing against Uganda,” Onyango told Radio Jambo.

The former custodian is looking forward to seeing regular stars facing the Ugandans.

“So, I think the ones who will be given the chance to play will be able to produce the results needed. I actually see Kimanzi fielding a strong side against the Cranes and not debutants,” he added.

The retired goalkeeper also explained why the fans ought to attend the match.

“The fans need to fill the ground as any match involving Harambee Stars always comes after a while. So they should come and witness this big and rare clash on Sunday,” Onyango continued.

“I am also happy the entrance fee has been reduced to the level where many people can afford it, to come and witness our team taking on Uganda.

“I hope at least 40, 000 Kenyans will fill Kasarani.”

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:00 pm with entry tickets being sold at Shs 200 for all-round stadium access.