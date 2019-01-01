Kimanzi optimistic Kenya can retain Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

The tactician is hopeful his side can successfully defend the title they won two years ago

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi is hopeful his charges will retain the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to start this weekend in .

In 2017, hosts defeated Zanzibar 3-2 on penalties to emerge as winners after the match finished 2-2 after regular time.

Ahead of the start of this year's event, Kimanzi was happy with the level of competitiveness in the camp and believes it is a good sign of things to come.

"We are looking forward to retaining the trophy we won in the 2017 Cecafa Championships," Kimanzi is quoted as saying by the federation's official site.

“Everyone who was called up to the camp has reported and is training hard for the tournament."

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza is also optimistic about their chances of retaining the crown despite stiff competition from hosts Uganda, and guests the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are preparing well for the championships and we will do our best to defend the trophy."

Kenya are in Group C with Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Djibouti.

The defending champions will open their campaign on Sunday against Djibouti.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo ( ), Samuel Odhiambo ( )

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho (Posta ), Joash Onyango ( ), Daniel Sakari ( ), Hillary Wandera ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan ( ), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega ), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno ( ), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Strikers: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)