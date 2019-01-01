Kimanzi on Harambee Stars training preparation for Uganda Cranes

The former Mathare United coach believes his charges are prepared to face their long-time regional rivals in a friendly on Sunday

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has spoken about his team's training before facing in their international friendly.

Kimanzi has overseen a week-long training session at Kasarani Stadium as he readies Harambee Stars for the East African Derby.

“Time can never be enough to train a national team. One will always want more time, but not to say we have not trained adequately," Kimanzi told Goal at Kasarani.

"We have trained enough as a team for the game tomorrow [September 8] and I am confident we will get a positive result.”

The former head coach pleaded with the fans to attend the friendly and rally behind the team.

“I urge fans to come and support the team, as their support is a crucial point of motivation to the players,” added the coach.

The match has been scheduled to start at 4:00 pm with match tickets being sold at Shs 200 for all-round access.

Harambee Stars squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George), John Oyemba ( ), Farouk Shikalo (Young Africans),

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Evans Kibwage ( ), Joash Onyango ( ), Brian Otieno ( ), Hillary Wandera ( ), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF), Amai Atariza (Bandari), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks),

Midfielders: Francis Kahata (Simba SC), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Collins Agade (Bandari), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega ), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ),

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Enosh Ochieng ( ).