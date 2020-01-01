Kimanzi not worried about injury concerns as Wazito FC take on Kariobangi Sharks

The former Harambee Stars tactician reveals injury concerns to his side but says they are ready to start the season with a win

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi has revealed he will have a number of key players missing during their FKF Premier League opener against owing to injuries.

Without giving names of the injured players, the former Harambee Stars tactician has, however, maintained that they have able replacements for the key players as they fight for their first win in the 2020-21 campaign.

Kimanzi was appointed three weeks ago to handle the Nairobi-based club after they fired the entire technical bench headed by Fred Ambani and Salim Babu.

The former tactician has now said they are ready to open the season with a win, adding that he has seen some great improvement with his squad since he took over the mantle to coach the side alongside his assistant John Kamau.

“First of all I am very grateful at least the week is over, we had our last training this morning [Saturday] and we are looking better and sharper than a few days before, we are all ready for the match tomorrow [Sunday] despite the fact we have some injury worries but that is always normal in football,” Kimanzi told the club’s TV online.

“It is not an abnormal situation [to have injuries to key players] so it is also normal but we have to work with what we have because when you have some key players out with injuries we must also give them time to recover.”

Kimanzi continued: “We still have some good group to represent us and with the improvement, I have seen over the last few days in training sessions, with the technical bench that I have been working with, we are very prepared for the match.”

On his part, Wazito captain Bernard Ochieng said they are now ready to win the title for the fans after disappointing them last season.

“The team is ready, we are happy to have a new technical bench and the attitude of the players has changed, and everyone is ready for the job,” said Ochieng.

“We still believe our fans are with us, last time we did not win the title as we had wanted to but this time around we will not disappoint you, we are ready to make you happy.”

The league match will be played at Kasarani Stadium from 15:00.