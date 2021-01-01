'Kimanzi is good and knows what he is doing at Wazito FC' - Omurwa

The 22-year-old has also appreciated the chance he was given to show his potential for the Harambee Stars

Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa has lauded coach Francis Kimanzi, stating he knows what he is doing at the helm of the club.

The Nairobi-based charges have been struggling in the top tier since their promotion in the 2018/19 season, but the immediate former Harambee Stars coach has had a positive influence since taking over the mantle.

The Kenya defender has further insisted the team is giving their best to ensure they finish in a good position in the ongoing campaign.

"Coach Kimanzi is good and knows what he is doing," Omurwa said in a recent interview.

"He demands a lot from us as players and has also helped everyone improve. We are all growing in his hands.

"We want to do well this season and finish in a good position better than we did last season. Now we are seeing a lot of improvement and when the [Football Kenya Federation] Premier League resumes, we want to continue the good run."

The 22-year-old debuted for the national team in Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifiers, against Egypt in Nairobi in March. He partnered with Joash Onyango in central defence and went on to put in a solid shift.

The towering defender, however, did not finish the game as he was sent off with about 15 minutes left for an off-the-ball incident and missed out in their final game of the the qualifying series away to Togo.

But he has appreciated the faith shown to him by Harambee Stars tactician Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

"I really thank coach Jacob Mulee for giving me the opportunity because it was a good one for me," Omurwa continued.

"I feel I gained more from the game and heading back to club duties, it is a motivation to work harder and get called back again."

The former Mathare United defender hopes to be involved more in international assignments when Kenya start their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Kenya and Uganda will meet in the 'Migingo Derby' on either June 5 or 6 at Kasarani, after they were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda as well as the top team qualifying from the third qualifying round.

The second match for the Mulee-led charges will be away to Rwanda on either the 12th or 13th of the same month.

The East Africans will then have to wait until September 3 or 4 to make a trip to West Africa to play Mali.