Kimanzi: Harambee Stars coach reveals how he keeps tabs on players

The 44-year-old explains how he is following up on his charges amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has revealed how he is keeping tabs on the international players amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football was suspended in March as a result of the outbreak, and four months down the line, players have been training on their own.

The 44-year-old has now shed some light on how he ensures players are maintaining their fitness levels.

"It is a difficult situation now but we have been engaging with the players at a personal level," Kimanzi told the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) website.

"We have also been doing a lot of planning and following up on our scouting database. Player selection is never easy, but what counts is the current form.

"Take for instance, when [ midfielder] Lawrence Juma was in top form, we picked him into the starting team ahead of other foreign players. Playing abroad is secondary to the player’s current form when it comes to selection."

Kimanzi was serving as the assistant coach to former Kenya coach Sebastien Migne when the team participated in the 2019 held in .

The Stars finished third in their group after defeating 3-2 but lost the other two matches 2-0 and 3-0, against and , respectively.

"The tournament itself was a magnificent experience, but it is the run-up to the tourney that drew a lot of lessons," Kimanzi continued.

"Being together for a month, and working under a top coach was such a learning experience."

One thing the current regime has managed to do better is to ensure the Harambee Stars are involved in the international window. The former coach has explained the importance of keeping the players and teams active.

"It is important for the team to remain active since these players are from diverse backgrounds. Building a team takes time and it is for this reason that we need to utilize every opportunity to squeeze in a match," he added.

"Our logistics team has also done a good job: booking flights, hotels, and training sessions on time. We always need to have the players in proper mental shape if we are to produce results."

Kimanzi has also urged the players to keep safe amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Keep safe. We need you healthy, hopefully, when things get back to normal," he concluded.