Kimanzi: Harambee Stars coach defends Migne relationship

The new national team coach says he had a good working relationship with his predecessor

Francis Kimanzi has disputed claims there was a tense relationship between him and the former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne.

Kimanzi worked as Migne's assistant during the Frenchman's time at the Kenyan national team and rumours had it the two never saw eye-to-eye. But, Kimanzi, who succeeded Migne, has denied the rumours.

"In fact, it is Migne who recommended to Football Federation [FKF] to consider appointing me as his assistant and I was not approved by the federation until after three months of working with him," Kimanzi told Radio Jambo.

"So I considered myself an appointee of Migne all along."

The former tactician further revealed Migne requested his help at first during the first meeting with local coaches.

"Migne called me and we had a talk thereafter [after the meeting] and he said he would want to work with," continued the former and coach.

"We never had a quarrel with him but when it came to matters squad selection of course, as our profession demands, we had little differences which will also be common between me and Zedekiah Otieno [his new assistant at the national team].

"When Migne was leaving we had a long chat and also told me he proposed to FKF to consider me if they will settle for a local coach eventually.

"We had a good relationship with him."

Kimanzi and Otieno will have their credentials tested when Kenya face at Kasarani on September 8 in a friendly match.