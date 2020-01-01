Kimanzi: Former Harambee Stars coach sheds light on Wazito FC move

The Nairobi-based side are aiming at a good run in the 2020/21 season after initial struggles in the top flight

Renowned coach Francis Kimanzi has stated no deal has been completed between him and Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side Wazito FC.

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach has been linked with the vacant coaching job at the club after the sacking of Fred Ambani and his assistant Babu Salim alongside goalkeeping coach Elias Otieno.

"Nothing has been completed between me and [Wazito] but who knows, maybe something will happen between today [Saturday] and Monday," Kimanzi told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"I also have a team with me, I do not work alone and once they get comfortable with whatever deal we get, then I will be comfortable taking the job. But as stated earlier, nothing has been completed.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Once we get a deal, the team considers the offer and on most occasions, what we consider is whether the working environment is conducive."

Earlier on, Goal revealed Kimanzi has already agreed on terms to sign for the Nairobi-based club after Nicholas Muyoti turned down the offer to leave Kakamega .

"Wazito have now reached a deal with Francis [Kimanzi] and he will be unveiled on Monday," the source privy to the transfer, and who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

"The club was keen to hire [Nicholas] Muyoti but after a week of negotiations, it seems they failed to agree on terms, Muyoti has decided to stay at Homeboyz and it is the reason they turned to Kimanzi, who was free, having left the Harambee Stars job.

"Furthermore, the club boss [Ricardo Badoer] also preferred Kimanzi ahead of Muyoti hence the move to hire the former coach."

Article continues below

Should Kimanzi take over the job, he will start his Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign with a clash against on November 21 before playing away against Mathare United on November 29.

Wazito will then take on on December 5, tackling on December 9, and then wind up their opening five fixtures with a clash against on December 13.

The team is aiming at performing better this season after struggling to a 13th place finish in the abandoned 2019/20 season.