Kimanzi: Former Harambee Stars coach close to Tusker return

Former Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi is closing on a return to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with Tusker.

The Brewers, who are the defending champions of the league title, have had a poor start in the top-tier as they lie in 13th position on the 18-table team.

A source close to the club has confirmed to GOAL that Kimanzi is being strongly considered to take over from the current coach, Robert Matano.

Despite numerous signings at the beginning of the season, the Ruaraka club has failed to enjoy a good start to the ongoing campaign and also had an underwhelming run on the continental front.

They were eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Zamalek SC of Egypt in the preliminary round before going out of the Confederation Cup at the hands of CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the playoffs.

"Talks of having Kimanzi return to the club are ongoing," the source confirmed. "His return is close, I am hopeful.

"It is in the open that we are struggling and we need an urgent solution before things get worse. For now, I cannot blame anyone for the struggle, but the fact remains that we need to fix things fast.

"The current technical bench has tried their best to stabilise our ship, but as of yet, they have not been successful. We do not doubt their capability because they were with us last season when they emerged as champions in spectacular fashion."

Why Kimanzi?

On why the Tusker hierarchy approached Kimanzi for a potential return, the source pointed out the coach's experience, especially on the local scene.

"If you want to know how Kimanzi is a good coach, look back at his playing days at Mathare United and when he was a coach there," he added.

"He has coached our national team and had a rather good record, especially when he trusted players doing trade in our league.

"The understanding of the terrain of the league and the knowledge of the players is key, and for that reason, we saw in him a man who could come and offer the needed help urgently."

Kimanzi remains without a club since he parted ways with Wazito FC a few days ago.