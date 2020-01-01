Kimani: Wazito FC complete signing of Kenya international from Mathare United

The midfielder-cum-winger becomes the third new player to arrive at the Nairobi club ahead of the 2020/21 season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have completed the signing of Kevin Kimani from .

Kimani boasts massive KPL experience having featured for , , and the Slum Boys. He is the third signing the Nairobi club has completed thus far since the window was opened.

The winger has also played for foreign clubs in Greece, and .

Vincent Oburu from AFC was the first player to be signed before Mark Otieno from was brought on board.

“Wazito FC are delighted to announce the signing of [Kevin] Kimani, a midfielder from Mathare United,” the club announced without giving details on the length of his contract.

“Our new signing is primarily an attacking midfielder but he can also play as a winger.”

Kimani revealed he was set to join Wazito earlier but since the move has been completed now, he promises fans good results.

“I was supposed to join the team earlier because it was an anticipated move from a while back and finally it has happened,” the international said.

“I am happy to be here. I am here to improve the team in my own way and I am looking forward to working with my new teammates to move the team forward.

“To the fans, they should expect goals and assists from me because that is what I do best.”

Fred Ambani, who was elevated as the club’s head coach again after Stewart Hall’s departure, explained the need to have Kimani at Wazito.

“When you have a young team, you need to throw in some experience and leadership in there,” said the coach

“When you have Kimani at the club it is a big boost because he is a natural leader who the younger players will definitely look up to.

“He has performed well in all teams that he has played for and when young players see such a character in the team it motivates them. He is also a top professional.

“He is a very good player. Last season his goals and assists’ statistics were very good and that is another thing we looked at before sanctioning his signing. His creativity will definitely help us in the attack.”

Wazito have been cautious in their transfer dealings this time around after a free-spending period in the last two windows which did not bring the desired results on the pitch in their second KPL campaign.