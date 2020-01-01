Kimani warns AFC Leopards to keep fit at home

The 38-year-old believes Ingwe will maintain their good run in top-flight football once it resumes

AFC coach Anthony Kimani hopes his charges will continue grinding positive results upon the resumption of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The top-tier is currently suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and it is not clear when it will resume, though April 4 remains the tentative date. The 38-year-old has had a good season with the 13-time champions helping them hit a 40-point mark and are currently sixth on the table.

"It is unfortunate, all the teams are affected and I do not think there is a team training at this moment," Kimani told Goal on Saturday.

"The break was unwelcome, but there was no other option since safety comes first at any given time. We had very good momentum and it is just my hope that we will manage to pick up from where we left once the league resumes."

The youthful coach has also revealed what the technical bench told the players before breaking.

"We were open and straight to the players about their conduct and why they should behave decently during this period. We also advised them to continue training from home to ensure they remain fit," he added.

"As the technical bench, we do not want a situation where players start from almost zero once we resume our training."

Leopards insist they still have an outside chance of winning the league but their top priority is the FKF .