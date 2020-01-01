Kimani right man for AFC Leopards coaching job - Situma

The tactician has registered impressive results since taking the mantle over when Casa Mbungo left Ingwe in December 2019

Anthony Kimani is the right man for AFC ' coaching job, former defender James Situma has stated.

Kimani was appointed the club's interim head coach after Casa Mbungo left late last year and he has steadied the club even under immense financial constraints. Kimani served as Mbungo's assistant before the Rwandan exited the scene due to lack of payment.

"Of course, if you look at how he has helped AFC Leopards perform, it tells that [Anthony] Kimani is doing a great job there. He has been a leader all along, has been a captain for Mathare United and a key figure for Harambee Stars before," Situma told Goal.

More teams

"He has played in the local scenes for so long and so he knows how to manoeuvre around it and guide his players.

"Kimani is a humble guy and I am happy for him especially after the performances he has registered so far."

Situma praised how Kimani has interacted with his relatively young squad who have performed and see the club sit sixth despite the mass exodus of key and experienced players in the January transfer window.

"At the end of the day, it depends on how the coach interacts with his players and I think Kimani has done a better job here," concluded the former Harambee Stars defender.

"He has tried to make the players know they are the most important part of the club and in that regard, the players will always play for such a coach regardless of the situation at the club.

Article continues below

"It all goes down to teamwork and how you relate with your boys and this is working for Kimani perfectly."

Kimani will lead AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby against archrivals on March 8 hoping to avoid the league champions doing a season double over them.

K'Ogalo won the reverse fixture 4-1 at Kasarani in November.