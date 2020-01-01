Kimani reveals imminent AFC Leopards January transfer plans

Ingwe are yet to make a signing so far but the coach revealed they are about to complete their first business

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has hinted at last-minute transfer activity at the club.

AFC Leopards have not signed anyone so far but Kimani, in an interview with the club's portal, admitted a number of players have been training with them and could put pen to paper eventually.

So far, former and Wazito goalkeeper Gad Mathews has been linked with amove to the Den but Kimani did not give names of the players who are training under his watch.

“Yes, we have a few new players who have been training with us with a possibility of signing for AFC Leopards. They have been looking very sharp and have had the opportunity,” Kimani said.

The coach admitted the potential new signings featured and impressed against the National Super League (NSL) side Mount United, where Ingwe won 2-0 on Tuesday.

“They played in our friendly match against , did well and so everything is going on very well,” admitted the former Kenya international.

Kimani also revealed confidence in the ability of the club's management to secure a sponsor soon in order to help keep the players.

“I am very hopeful the management is also working very hard to make sure they secure a sponsor. We have a very good team which we would not want to mess with at this point in time,” he stated.

Ingwe will be at Moi Stadium for a January 25 clash with Kisumu All Stars and Kimani assured the fans all the players are fit for the match against the Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies.

“Our preparations for the Kisumu All-Stars games are going ion very well and we are very happy as the technical bench because we have no major injury concern yet,” the former midfielder concluded.

“All the players we intend to use in that particular match are in very good conditions. Everything is positive and we are hoping for the good results against Kisumu All-Stars.”

The match will start at 15:00 EAT.