“I will come back to pay my debt’ – Kimani tells AFC Leopards after shock exit

The youthful tactician officially confirms his exit from the Den in an emotional statement to the club officials and fans

Anthony Kimani has delivered a moving farewell to AFC Leopards just two days after he walked out of the FKF Premier League giants.

The former Harambee Stars defender announced his exit from the Den after the Mashemeji Derby against Gor Mahia, which ended in a goalless draw, when he informed his players he had overseen his final match played at Kasarani on Sunday.

And since making the move, Kimani decided to remain silent over the matter while Ingwe, who unveiled new coach Patrick Aussems on Tuesday, insisted they were yet to receive his resignation letter and promised to persuade him to rescind the decision.

However, Kimani has now taken to his social media pages to thank the club for the chance they gave him to handle the side and promised to come back in the future to pay ‘his debt.’

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye to AFC Leopards, a club that has given me so much, both as a player and most recently as a coach,” Kimani explained.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this great club, today [Wednesday], I leave here knowing more than when I arrived and it's all because of you.

“I would like to thank the club, led by the chairman Dan Shikanda, secretary-general Oliver Shikuku, Treasurer Maurice Chichi, and CEO Victor Bwibo, you gave me an opportunity to serve this great club and I will forever be grateful.

“To the players, led by captain Robinson Kamura, I would like to thank you for the respect, belief, and trust that you have shown me throughout my time at the club. I would like to urge you to extend the same to the new coach.

“You all have what it takes to help the club reclaim its rightful place in Kenyan football and Africa at large. To members of the technical bench, thank you very much for the cooperation and the cordial working relationship that we shared.

“I leave with great memories, lessons that I learnt from each and every one of you and most importantly knowing that I have made lifetime friends.”

Kimani did not miss a farewell message to the fans by stating: “To the fans, I have nothing but love and great admiration for all the sacrifices that you make in order to push the club forward. You invest your time and your hard-earned money to travel wherever the team goes. Your presence always helps the team to do well.

“Thank you for the love, the support, and the belief that you had in me. I kindly ask that you extend the same to the new coach. To those that I might have disappointed, I beg for your forgiveness and ask for your blessings as I move on. You will forever remain in my heart.”

Without explaining his next move, Kimani concluded: “It's the end of a chapter but certainly not the end of the story, I am indebted to you, and one day, I will come back home to pay my debts in full. May God bless you all and may God bless AFC Leopards.”

Kimani left AFC Leopards in position four on the 18-team league table with 19 points from nine matches.