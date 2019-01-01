Kimani optimistic AFC Leopards can defeat Gor Mahia

The former Kenya defender believes the 13-time league champions have improved and they have enough quality to defeat K'Ogalo

AFC assistant coach Anthony Kimani is optimistic the team can defeat this Sunday in the 'Mashemeji Derby.'

Ingwe have not defeated K'Ogalo since March 2016 and have lost six matches and drawn once in the seven Kenyan Premier League ( ) games in that time. The former defender believes it will be a different story on Sunday when the two teams meet at Kasrani stadium.

"It is a match we have been waiting for, and I believe we are ready for the game," Kimani told Goal.

"Three years have passed since we last defeated [Gor Mahia] and it has been a long wait for us. On Sunday the wait will come to an end; the players are physically and mentally prepared and what remains is to show it on the pitch. We are ready to play and win."

The assistant tactician has also revealed there are no injury concerns and everybody is available for the game.

"All the players are available; those who were out injured have returned and we are a full house. It is competitive which is a positive for the team, we are optimistic about getting a win," Kimani concluded.

AFC Leopards are currently placed third on the table with 14 points, one position lower than Gor Mahia, having played two games more.